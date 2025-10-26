Siddaramaiah clarifies Yathindra’s remarks on CM change; hints separate secretariat for Kittur

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed reports misinterpreting his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s remarks on leadership, asserting that the MLC’s comments were made on “ideological lines,” not as a leadership claim.

Speaking to reporters at Kittur, where he attended the 201st Kittur Utsav, the Chief Minister said, "Yathindra’s statement has been twisted. He only meant that I am currently organizing the Ahinda movement, and in the future, Satish Jarkiholi might take it forward. He never said Satish should be the leader. Such decisions are made by the party high command, not by us."

Siddaramaiah, who visited the historic town for the second time as Chief Minister, said he intends to attend the festival again next year. When asked if a drone show similar to Mysuru Dasara would be held at Kittur next year, he replied, “I will leave it to Minister Babasaheb Patil to decide the nature of next year’s events.”

Separate Secretariat for Kittur Karnataka Under Consideration

The Chief Minister said the government would examine the possibility of establishing a separate secretariat for Kittur Karnataka, similar to the one set up for Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371(J). “We created a dedicated ministry for Kalyana Karnataka because of 371(J). The demand for a similar body for Kittur Karnataka will be reviewed,” he assured.

He recalled that Article 371(J) was introduced when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, describing it as the result of tireless efforts by Mallikarjun Kharge and Dharam Singh.