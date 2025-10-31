Tejasvi Surya is childish, why does he travel by car: Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: A day after Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya listed out a five-point solution to decongest Bengaluru, urging that the multi-crore tunnel road project be scrapped, DCM DK Shivakumar called Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya “childish” and “waste material”.

To Shivakumar’s defence to the tunnel road that “no one wants to marry a man without a car”, Surya had questioned if the project was to address a social issue.

He and Surya have been at loggerheads, where the former wants the project while the latter is against it, and instead wants priority to be given to boosting the Metro and public transport.