Tejasvi Surya is childish, why does he travel by car: Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: A day after Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya listed out a five-point solution to decongest Bengaluru, urging that the multi-crore tunnel road project be scrapped, DCM DK Shivakumar called Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya “childish” and “waste material”.
To Shivakumar’s defence to the tunnel road that “no one wants to marry a man without a car”, Surya had questioned if the project was to address a social issue.
He and Surya have been at loggerheads, where the former wants the project while the latter is against it, and instead wants priority to be given to boosting the Metro and public transport.
“He (Surya) is childish and doesn’t have any experience. He is a ‘waste material’. Out of respect for his position (MP), I called him for a meeting, and now he is talking nonsense in public,” Shivakumar said.
“Who is Tejasvi Surya to say the tunnel road is not needed? He can ban all tunnel projects in the country once he becomes a Union minister. Out of respect, I gave him time for a meeting, but now he’s talking utter nonsense. He’s unaware of the world,” he said.
Questioning why Surya was travelling by car, Shivakumar challenged the MP, BJP MLAs, and his family to travel by Metro, government buses and autos. “He (Surya) has to realise that there are about 1.3 crore vehicles in Bengaluru, and we can’t tell all of them to use public transport,” he added.