Karnataka HC allows trial against Hyderabad-based key conspirator in Valmiki corporation scam

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed the petition of the prime accused in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation scam questioning the chargesheet against him.

G Satyanarayana Varma, a civil contractor from Hyderabad, is in judicial custody. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had filed the chargesheet against him along with others in the multi-crore scam.

This is the second round of proceedings in which the HC has declined to interfere with the trial. Earlier, on June 12, 2025, a coordinate bench of the court dismissed the petition filed by Varma questioning his arrest on June 11, 2024, as illegal and consequently seeking his release from judicial custody.

It was alleged that about Rs 90 crore was fraudulently transferred to accounts opened in the names of fictitious business entities, to which Varma has helped. The further allegation is that he has received part of the money through accused No 3 in the form of cash and gold, besides conspiring with other accused.