Abuse, child marriages chart worrying trend of teenage pregnancies

In Yadgir, a Class 9 student of a government residential school delivers a baby in the school toilet

In Raichur, police arrest a man for sexually assaulting a minor girl he had unlawfully married weeks earlier

In Mangaluru, seven men in the net for allegedly gang-raping a minor college student, recording the crime, and circulating the video online

All these incidents were reported within a week, raising concern over children’s safety in the state, and pointing to a disturbing surge in crimes against minors.

These incidents are not isolated. They reflect wider pressures on Karnataka’s child protection system. As per data available with TNIE from the Karnataka State Police’s Crime Records Bureau, 5,471 crimes against children were recorded in 2020. These cases went up to 7,251 in 2021 and 7,988 in 2022. In 2023, 7,654 cases were reported in the state, and in 2025, till July, the state has reported 5,202 cases.

Crimes against children include cases under the POCSO Act, Child Marriage Act, Juvenile Justice Act, kidnapping and abduction of children, technology-driven crimes and even child labour cases.