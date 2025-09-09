BJP, JDS hit out at Karnataka govt; blame Congress' appeasement politics

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP and JDS on Monday hit out at the Congress State Government over the communal violence in Maddur town during a Ganesha immersion procession and the subsequent lathicharge on protestors.

JDS leader and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, who is the MP from Mandya, blamed the State Government for hurting the sentiments of Hindus. He said people with vested interests are behind the incident. Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra accused the Congress government of disturbing peace in Mandya district.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy said that the reason for the incident was the State Government’s attitude towards Hindus. “Soon after I got to know about the incident, I spoke to the Mandya deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police and told them to take action against the miscreants.

Some decisive forces are trying to put Mandya on fire. Earlier, the same forces caused unrest in Nagamangala in Mandya,” the former CM said, blaming the Congress for its appeasement politics. “Congress is inviting its own downfall,” he added. He said that the Congress government was acting in a way that upsets the Hindus.