Six persons appear before SIT in Dharmasthala mass burial case

MANGALURU: Six persons, including three YouTubers from Kerala, appeared on Tuesday for questioning before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged case of multiple rapes, murders and burials in Dharmasthala.

Those summoned were identified as Manaf, Abhishek, and Jayanth T, who run YouTube channels in Kerala, along with activist Girish Mattannavar, Vithal Gowda, and Pradeep, the SIT said.

The SIT is probing the recovery of human skulls and bones in Dharmasthala, a case that has triggered widespread speculation, much of it amplified on digital platforms.

The officials said the YouTubers were questioned to verify the content they produced and the sources of their claims.

Investigators have so far refrained from disclosing details of the inquiry, noting only that questioning remains at a preliminary stage.

More individuals may be called as the probe progresses.