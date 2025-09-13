Death toll rises to ten in Mosalehosahalli road accident case

BANTARAHALLI: The death toll in an accident in Mosalehosahalli during the procession of the Ganesha Idol on Friday night rose to 10 on Saturday.

Chandan (26) of Shivaiahnakoppalu in Holenarasipur taluk succumbed to injuries on Saturday evening.

Three final year Engineering students of Mosalehosahalli Government Engineering College, one each from the first and second PU college students, and one Mechanic were killed. The rest of the victims were farmers.

The ill-fated were killed after the speeding tanker ran over them while they were dancing to DJ music during the procession of the Ganesha idol on Bilikere- Belur National Highway 373 in Mosalehosahalli town.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh MR (23) of Melenahalli of Chikmagalur district studying BE final year in Mosalehosahalli Government engineering college, Praveen Kumar K (21) of the same college and class of Megalakeri of Bellari district. Mithun (23), who hails from Chitradurga, is also a final year BE student residing at the college hostel.

Praveen (27), a mechanic from Kabbinahalli in Holenarasipur taluk, born and brought from a very poor family, is survived by his mother and daughter.

Gokul (17), studying PUC of Muttigehirihalli in Holenarasipur taluk, was a meritorious student who had secured 98 per cent in SSLC.

Eshwar(16), a 1PU student of Danayakanahalli, was also born in a poor farmer family.