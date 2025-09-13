Death toll rises to ten in Mosalehosahalli road accident case

BANTARAHALLI: The death toll in an accident in Mosalehosahalli during the procession of the Ganesha Idol on Friday night rose to 10 on Saturday.
Chandan (26) of Shivaiahnakoppalu in Holenarasipur taluk succumbed to injuries on Saturday evening.
Three final year Engineering students of Mosalehosahalli Government Engineering College, one each from the first and second PU college students, and one Mechanic were killed. The rest of the victims were farmers.
The ill-fated were killed after the speeding tanker ran over them while they were dancing to DJ music during the procession of the Ganesha idol on Bilikere- Belur National Highway 373 in Mosalehosahalli town.
The deceased have been identified as Suresh MR (23) of Melenahalli of Chikmagalur district studying BE final year in Mosalehosahalli Government engineering college, Praveen Kumar K (21) of the same college and class of Megalakeri of Bellari district. Mithun (23), who hails from Chitradurga, is also a final year BE student residing at the college hostel.
Praveen (27), a mechanic from Kabbinahalli in Holenarasipur taluk, born and brought from a very poor family, is survived by his mother and daughter.
Gokul (17), studying PUC of Muttigehirihalli in Holenarasipur taluk, was a meritorious student who had secured 98 per cent in SSLC.
Eshwar(16), a 1PU student of Danayakanahalli, was also born in a poor farmer family.
Rajesh (18) is the first BA student and the son of a small farmer from Vaddarahalli. Kumar (35) and Prabhakar (55) are farmers from Kabbnahalli and Bantarahalli of the same taluk.
The deputy commissioner KS Latha Kumari, SP Mohamed Sujeeta and the hospital staff had faced a hardship following a huge crowd gathered at the premises of HIMS hospital.
All nine dead bodies were transported to their native places after conducting the postmortem following the direction of the district incharge minister Krishnabyregowda.
According to the police, the driver of the tanker lost control over the vehicle after hitting the motorist.
The speed of the vehicle was drastically increased after the driver might have pressed the accelerator instead of applying the brake.
The barricades put on the median also smashed before they ran over the median.
Dhanaraj, the Sub Inspector of Gorur Police Station, and five police constables had a narrow escape as they left the place a minute after the accident.
The villagers and the kin of the deceased family criticised the State Government for releasing meagre compensation for kin of the deceased.
The villagers of Bantarahalli demanded that the Government should release a minimum compensation of Rs 50 Lakh immediately.
The group of villagers also alleged that the state government discriminated against farmers' families in releasing compensation.
It may be remembered that former minister HD Revanna and MLC Suraj Revanna who demanded more compensation, have blamed the police for the tragedy for allegedly failing to take precautionary measures during the procession.