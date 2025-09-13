HD Devegowda urges Karnataka CM to enhance compensation for Mosalehosahalli accident victims

HASSAN: JDS supremo and Rajyasabha member HD Devegowda expressed deep concern over the accident, which claimed ten persons, including four engineering students, in a road accident in Mosalehosahalli during the procession of Gansha Idol on Friday night.

He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to enhance the compensation to Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased on Humanitarian grounds. Before visiting the injured at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, he said that the accident could have been averted if the police had put barricades on either side of the national highway during the procession.

He said that he decided to visit Mosalehosahalli despite his ill-health, as his mother was born and brought up in the village.

He also has cordial relationships and sentiments with local people.

The JDS has decided to give compensation of Rs 25 thousand for seriously injured, Rs 20 thousand for majorly injured, and Rs 15 thousand for minorly injured.

He said he never mixes politics with sensitive issues and had never said that he would retire from Active politics. He has to do the long innings in politics as the people want more service from him.

Gowda has also expressed unhappiness with being criticised for depending on his bodyguards. He will do politics for the people till his last breath, he added.