Karnataka HC dismisses PILs against inviting Booker Awardee Banu Mustaq to inaugurate Dasara

BENGALURU: “We are not persuade to accept the arguments that an invitation to a person of different faith violate constitutional or legal right,” the Karnataka High Court said while pronouncing its operative portion of the order on Monday while dismissing three public interest litigations filed by former MP Prathap Simha and two others against extending invitation to Booker awardee Banu Mustaq to inaugurate Dasara.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi passed the order after hearing the arguments of the counsels of the petitioners and the state government.

The petitions were filed by Pratap Simha, a former Member of Parliament from Mysuru, Girish Kumar T and Sowmya R from Bengaluru and H.S. Gaurav from Bengaluru.