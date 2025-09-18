SC to hear appeal against Karnataka inviting Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara festival

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday (September 19) a petition against the Karnataka High Court's dismissal of pleas challenging the State government's decision to invite International Booker Prize-winning author, Banu Mushtaq, as chief guest to inaugurate Dasara festival in Mysuru.

The matter was mentioned by the lawyer of the petitioner, H S Gaurav, before the Chief Justice of India (CJI), BR Gavai, for urgent hearing as the event is scheduled to take place on September 22. The apex court bench agreed to hear the appeal on Friday, September 19.



The lawyer told the top court that a non-Hindu has been allowed to perform Agreshwari puja at Mysuru temple on September 22 in Karnataka. Gaurav, in his appeal filed in the top court, said that the Karnataka High Court had erroneously held that no legal or constitutional right of the petitioner was violated.



The petition claimed that Mushtaq's participation would hurt the sentiments of people, as she has made "anti-Hindu" statements in the past.

The petitioner approached the top court after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his plea, noting that “interfaith participation in religious festivals is not against the constitution”.