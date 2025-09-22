Mysuru city all decked up for Dasara; 11-day festivities to be inaugurated by Banu Mushtaq today

MYSURU: The cultural city of Mysuru is all decked up for the inauguration of the world-famous Dasara celebrations. The 11-day festivities will be formally inaugurated by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq during the auspicious Vrushchika Lagna between 10.10 am and 10.40 am on Monday (September 22) by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of the festivities, placed in a silver chariot atop the Chamundi Hills.

Celebrated as ‘Nada Habba’ (state festival), the Mysuru Dasara has a rich history dating back to 1610. This year’s Dasara celebration will be for 11 days, till Vijayadashami on October 2, based on the lunar calendar.

The State Government has decided to celebrate this year’s Dasara festivities in a grand manner after bountiful rains filled the reservoirs across the state.

However, a controversy broke out over the State Government’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the festivities. After the Supreme Court declined to interfere in the State Government’s decision to invite the author, the stage is all set for the inauguration of the festivities. The government will welcome the author with a poornakhumba reception.

Banu Mushtaq will be accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Mysuru district minister HC Mahadevappa and others during the inauguration.

Meanwhile, hectic preparations were on in Mysuru Palace for the private durbar. Member of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, was personally monitoring the preparations, including finalising the traditional costumes and jewels to be used in the nine-day durbar. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, who is also the MP for Mysuru-Kodagu, will perform the rituals. The Golden throne has been assembled at the durbar hall.