SC upholds Karnataka government’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq as Dasara chief guest

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by a petitioner challenging the Karnataka High Court's order, which interfered with the State government's decision to invite International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq as the Chief Guest to inaugurate the Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 22.

During the hearing, the two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, asked the petitioner about the purpose of filing the plea.

Petitioner’s lawyer H.S. Gaurav argued that the issue affected his client’s rights under Article 25 of the Constitution. The Supreme Court then asked him what the Preamble of India states. When Gaurav replied “secular,” the bench added, “but that should not interfere with my religious activities.”

The top court then dismissed the appeal, stating, "This is a state program... how can the state distinguish between A, B, and C?"

In his plea, the counsel urged the Supreme Court to pass an order, contending that performing puja inside a temple was a religious act, not a secular one, and cited a series of judicial precedents.