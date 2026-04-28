Something brewing? Karnataka PWD minister's Delhi visit amid Cabinet revamp discussions sets tongues wagging

BELAGAVI: The abrupt visit of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to New Delhi on Monday has triggered intense speculation in political circles back home, especially amid ongoing discussions about a possible cabinet reshuffle and party reorganisation in Karnataka.

During his visit, Jarkiholi met Randeep Singh Surjewala, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Karnataka, and is understood to have held detailed discussions on the evolving political situation in the state.

Jarkiholi also met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with the ongoing political developments here. The timing of his abrupt trip has assumed significance as it comes against the backdrop of heightened lobbying within the ruling Congress over a cabinet reshuffle and the selection of a new KPCC president.

Adding to the intrigue, sources said Social Welfare Minister Minister H C Mahadevappa also landed in New Delhi later in the night, fuelling further speculation that a series of high-level consultations may be under way with the party’s central leadership.

The government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been witnessing growing pressure from within the party for a cabinet rejig. Several legislators and senior leaders have been lobbying for ministerial berths, while others are pushing for portfolio changes, citing regional and caste representation imbalances.