Karnataka all-party meet backs united stand over Cauvery as CM says farmers' interests 'above politics'

The all-party meeting convened by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday resolved to present a united front on the Cauvery water dispute, with leaders across political parties stressing that the state's interests, particularly those of its farmers and drinking water needs, must take precedence over political differences.

Addressing a the media after the meeting, Shivakumar said his government remained committed to protecting Karnataka's interests while acting within the legal framework.

He appealed to pro-Kannada organisations to withdraw their proposed bandh, saying improved rainfall had eased the immediate situation and that all political parties had backed the government's stand.

Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka bandh on August 13 against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order upholding the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's recommendation to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Stating that he too hailed from the Cauvery basin and was a farmer's son, Shivakumar said there should be no doubt among the state's 7.5 crore people about the government's commitment to safeguarding Karnataka's interests. "Our government remains fully committed to protecting the interests of Karnataka's farmers on the Cauvery issue," he said.

He said the government would continue to prioritise drinking water needs, consult legal and agricultural experts and closely monitor the evolving situation before taking any further decisions.