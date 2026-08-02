Karnataka all-party meet backs united stand over Cauvery as CM says farmers' interests 'above politics'

The all-party meeting convened by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday resolved to present a united front on the Cauvery water dispute, with leaders across political parties stressing that the state's interests, particularly those of its farmers and drinking water needs, must take precedence over political differences.
Addressing a the media after the meeting, Shivakumar said his government remained committed to protecting Karnataka's interests while acting within the legal framework.
He appealed to pro-Kannada organisations to withdraw their proposed bandh, saying improved rainfall had eased the immediate situation and that all political parties had backed the government's stand.
Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka bandh on August 13 against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order upholding the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's recommendation to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
Stating that he too hailed from the Cauvery basin and was a farmer's son, Shivakumar said there should be no doubt among the state's 7.5 crore people about the government's commitment to safeguarding Karnataka's interests. "Our government remains fully committed to protecting the interests of Karnataka's farmers on the Cauvery issue," he said.
He said the government would continue to prioritise drinking water needs, consult legal and agricultural experts and closely monitor the evolving situation before taking any further decisions.
'Interests of farmers and people are more important'
The meeting, held at Shivakumar's home office 'Krishna' in Bengaluru, was attended by former chief ministers M Veerappa Moily, Siddaramaiah, BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy, DV Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai, among others.
Addressing the meeting, Shivakumar said Karnataka had a long tradition of setting aside political differences whenever the state's interests were at stake. "The interests of the state's farmers and people are more important than politics," he said.
Reiterating Karnataka's position, he said drinking water remained the state's foremost priority. "Our stand has always been that drinking water should be given the highest priority. I know that all of you fully agree with this position," he said.
Shivakumar said he had met Union ministers CR Patil, Pralhad Joshi and V Somanna, as well as former chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, ahead of meetings of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the CWMA to convey Karnataka's concerns.
"They too raised Karnataka's concerns before the Centre. I thank them for their support," he said.
He added that MPs across party lines had also assured him of their support. "At the meeting of Members of Parliament held in New Delhi, all MPs, irrespective of party affiliation, assured that they would stand united for Karnataka's interests. I thank them as well," Shivakumar said.
"We are still facing drought-like conditions. The state has received only about 30–35% of the expected rainfall. We have requested the farmers to be patient till we give them guidelines. CWRC and CWMA have directed us to release 3,500 cusecs... The Kabini Reservoir is receiving an inflow of 24,000 cusecs. The Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir is receiving an inflow of 22,000 cusecs... Yesterday afternoon, we released water from the dam to ensure its safety," he added.
Shivakumar said the all-party meeting had unanimously endorsed the government's approach and urged Kannada organisations not to proceed with the proposed bandh.
"All parties have unanimously supported the government's decision... When BJP leaders visited the KRS Dam, they also understood the situation. I will speak with all Kannada organizations. I appeal to them not to go ahead with the bandh... This decision has been unanimously agreed upon at the all-party meeting," he said.
He also said he had requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to postpone his proposed visit to Bengaluru, and that the latter had agreed.
"In the meantime, I requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to postpone his proposed programme of visiting Bengaluru, and he agreed to the request."
Shivakumar called for cooperation between parties and said ministers were reviewing the situation on the ground and would submit reports before the government decided on its next course of action.
"The BJP state president has also shared his views. I do not wish to comment on his remarks; he has spoken based on his own experience. Overall, it is our government’s view that we must work together with complete cooperation to resolve this issue," he said.
"All our ministers have already begun visiting their respective districts and reviewing the situation on the ground. In the coming days, they will continue interacting with farmers, assessing the realities in every taluk, and submitting detailed reports to me. Thereafter, the Revenue Minister will assess the situation, taking into account the technical aspects, the government’s guidelines, and the applicable Government of India norms and guidelines. Based on that assessment, the government will communicate its decisions and the necessary course of action," he added.
Siddaramaiah calls for bipartisan approach
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said Karnataka had a long-standing political tradition of unity whenever issues concerning the state's land, water and language arose.
"Participating in the all-party leaders' meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar regarding the sharing of Cauvery river water, I have offered some suggestions."
"When faced with the question of land - water - language, it is the political tradition of Karnataka to set aside party differences and stand united for the sake of the state," he posted on X.
He said governments of different political parties had faced similar challenges in the past and had received support from the opposition.
"In the past, all political parties in power have faced such critical situations many times, and on those occasions, the opposition parties have stood in support. Even now, I am confident that the opposition parties will provide constructive suggestions and stand in support of the government for the welfare of the state," he added.
BJP backs united stand, presses for Mekedatu
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the party had urged the state government to protect farmers' interests while taking advantage of the current inflows into the Cauvery basin.
"Chief Minister had called all party meeting to discuss Cauvery water issue. Fortunately, due to the sufficient inflow of water in Cauvery basin, for time being there is no problem in releasing water to Tamil Nadu. But what we have suggested in the meeting is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to protect the interest of the farmers."
"Central government has made it very clear that categorically they have said that permission is not required from the neighboring state, that is the operating states. So during the Mekedatu project, state government has to move forward by resubmitting the report. They should not delay..."
Former chief minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai also stressed the need for long-term water management.
"It was a serious meeting; a lot of issues were discussed, especially we have warned the government that they should not rest on the temporary relief by the nature which has been given," Bommai said.
"The entire year, water management is important, more so to secure the drinking water of the Mandya and Mysore villages, as well as Bangalore city... They should take extra precautions regarding the drinking water. They have to take care of the standing crops in the Cauvery Delta," he said.
"Government of India has been very positive about the Mekedatu project. Even CM has agreed that for the first time, the central government has come out with a categorical opinion, and it has helped us a lot," he added.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of widespread protests across Karnataka over the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) order on July 30, with the BJP, farmers' organisations and pro-Kannada groups demanding that no water be released to Tamil Nadu.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Union Ministers V Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, KPCC President H K Patil, state ministers Ramalinga Reddy, KJ George and Krishna Byre Gowda, the Karnataka government's Special Representative in Delhi TB Jayachandra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.