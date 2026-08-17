High drama as families refuse autopsy of three alleged poachers killed in shootout in Karnataka

MYSURU: High drama prevailed in front of the mortuary at KR Hospital in Mysuru on Sunday as relatives and supporters of three men, who were killed in an alleged shootout with forest personnel near Shagya village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, refused to allow the postmortem of the bodies, demanding justice and written assurances from the authorities.

Over 36 hours after the incident, the bodies remained at the mortuary of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) as the families refused to give their consent for the postmortem. The standoff led to tension at the mortuary, where relatives and villagers gathered demanding answers from the authorities.

The families alleged that they had repeatedly sought the names of the forest personnel involved in the shooting and demanded clarity on the circumstances that led to the deaths. They also questioned who would take responsibility for the families of the deceased, pointing out that all three men had young children.

Margerete, sister of deceased Peter, alleged that attempts were made to obtain the family’s signatures, initially for the panchanama and later for the postmortem. But the family refused to sign, insisting that they would give their consent only after receiving a written explanation and assurance from the authorities.