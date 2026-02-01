SIT begins probe into Confident Group chairman CJ Roy’s death

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said that an SIT constituted to probe the death of C J Roy, Founder and Chairman of the Confident Group, has begun the probe.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Roy, a real estate tycoon who was found dead at his office on January 30 with bullet injuries, were performed on Sunday in the presence of family members, friends and admirers.

He allegedly died by suicide amid Income Tax raids at his premises.

A native of Kerala, he was laid to rest at Confident Cascade near Bannerghatta here, as per his wishes, after a prayer at the church, sources said.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the leadership of Joint Commissioner of Police Vamshi Krishna; they have started the investigation from yesterday itself. Until the report comes we cannot say anything, otherwise it will be speculation and not definite information. So we will have to wait," Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question on the probe into Roy's death.

Responding to questions on allegations by some Congress leaders that agencies like IT, ED and CBI were being misused by the central government, and whether there were any links to upcoming polls in Kerala, he said, "without knowing or having information, we cannot say anything. Let the probe report come, after that everything will be known."

An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered at Ashok Nagar Police Station in connection with the death of Roy, who was Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic.

Roy had allegedly shot himself when the Income Tax team was conducting searches in his office in Bengaluru, according to police sources.

His brother, C J Babu, on Saturday, had claimed that Roy was under pressure due to the Income Tax department's proceedings.

Babu, on Sunday, speaking to reporters after the last rites said, he last spoke to his brother on January 30 morning, as Roy had called him a couple of times to enquire as to when he would be back from Thailand, and did not mention anything about IT raids during the conversation.

"Roy has gone, it is difficult for us to digest that he is not there. We don't know what to do. We have to see what the family decides. There is nothing to say. We cannot have one more Roy, who used to attend Kannada programmes and events with excitement," he said.