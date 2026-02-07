Amid renewed debate on Karnataka power struggle, Shivakumar says 'time will answer' when he will become CM

MANGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said time will answer as to when he will be elevated, and that everyone will have to abide by the Congress high command's decision on this.

The comments by Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, come amid the power struggle between him and CM Siddaramaiah over the top post once again coming to the fore, with the latter's son Yathindra insisting that his father will complete his five year team, with the party high command having given signal in this regard.

"People, legislators, you (media), and everyone have the desire, but we should all abide by what the party says," Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question about people and his supporters, wherever he goes, expressing a desire that he should become the Chief Minister.

Asked if it can be expected that he will become the CM after the state budget, due in some days, Shivakumar said, "time will answer."

Responding to a question about some dalit organisations demanding that Home Minister G Parameshwara should become the CM, during his visit to Chikkamagaluru, he said, "what's wrong in it."

"Supporters express desire (about their leaders becoming CM), we cannot ask them not to."

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is holding a series of pre-budget meetings with various departments.

The 2026-27 Budget is likely to be presented in March, according to official sources.

This would be Siddaramaiah's record 17th budget.

He had presented his 16th budget in March last year.