CM Siddaramaiah says Congress high command decision final, will be committed to it

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that whatever the Congress high command decides on the CM change issue is final, and that he will be committed to what the leadership says.

He also clarified that he is not going to Delhi to discuss the issue, and will go only if he is called by the high command.

The CM was responding to comments made by his deputy and another claimant for the Chief Minister post D K Shivakumar earlier in the day that he has "no confusion" over the leadership issue, as he and Siddaramaiah have discussed the matter in presence of the Congress high command.

"I will not speak about it now. Whatever the high command says is final. There is no use of you asking unnecessary questions," the CM told reporters here. When reporters said that they were merely asking what Shivakumar had stated, a visibly upset Siddaramaiah said, "if he has said something, you ask him. I don't know. I'm committed to what the high command says."

Stating that he is not going to Delhi, responding to a question, he said, "why should I go without being called.

I have work here, I have budget preparation work. If I'm called, I will go."