No confusion on leadership issue, says Shivakumar, warns partymen against making comments on issue

BENGALURU: Karnataka deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he has "no confusion" over the leadership issue involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as they have discussed the matter in presence of the Congress high command, and warned the local party functionaries against making any statements on the CM change subject.

He reminded party leaders and legislators of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's earlier statement asking everyone in the Congress to "shut their mouth" and discharge the duties assigned to them.

"There is no confusion. Others may have confusion, I don't have any confusion," Shivakumar said in response to a question about the demand from within the party that the confusion on the leadership issue should be resolved soon.

His comments came amid speculations of power struggle between him and Siddaramaiah once again coming to the fore, with the latter's son and MLC Yathindra last week insisting that his father will complete his five year team, with the party high command having given signal in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of leaving for New Delhi, Shivakumar said, "I know what Siddaramaiah and I have discussed. We have not discussed it secretly. We have discussed involving our party leadership. Others taking tension and making statements on the issue won't help anyone."

"Whoever is making statements, either in my favour or against me, whether they are ministers or legislators or whoever it is, they are damaging the party. Such statements won't do any good for the party. Mallikarjun Kharge had said that it will be good if everyone shut their mouth. We should all abide by it," Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, added.