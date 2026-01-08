Death toll in Belagavi sugar factory boiler explosion climbs to seven

The death toll from a boiler explosion at a sugar factory in Karnataka's Belagavi has climbed to seven after four more people succumbed to their injuries on Thursday.

Three people died earlier when a 40-foot-high boiler exploded during repair works at the Inamdar Sugar Factory near Marakumbi village in Bailhongal taluk on Wednesday afternoon. Two workers were declared dead on arrival, while another succumbed to injuries later.

According to police sources, the lone survivor of the blast is in a critical condition.