Karnataka Dy CM DKS to fly to Davos, miss two days of special Assembly session

BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who cancelled his tour of Davos to take part in the annual meeting of the 2026 World Economic Forum scheduled on Monday, has decided to go on Tuesday. He will be joining the state delegation led by Industries Minister MB Patil. As Shivakumar is expected to return only on January 25, he will miss two days of the seven-day joint session scheduled to begin on January 22.

Shivakumar earlier attributed the cancellation of his Davos tour due to a series of AICC meetings with regard to Assam Assembly elections, and spearheading a campaign against the Centre over the MGNREGA issue in the session.

The BJP slammed him for his stance as he kept political interests above the state’s development. He told reporters he will adhere to the advice of both the Opposition and ruling parties.

“There is meaning in what they say. I will not say it is wrong. Ask this question tomorrow morning,” he quipped.“Yes, I have received permission from Delhi for my trip. CM Siddaramaiah has also told me to go.

I am getting calls to attend the Davos meeting. Our opposition friends are also advising me, that’s why I am going. Shouldn’t we sometimes accept their advice in the interest of the state?” he said.