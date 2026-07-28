Siddaramaiah not retiring from active politics, to continue campaigning for Congress: Yathindra

BENGALURU: Karnataka minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah clarified that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks about not contesting the next Assembly elections should not be construed as his retirement from active politics, asserting that the veteran leader would continue to play a key role in the Congress and campaign extensively across the state.
Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Yathindra said the former Chief Minister had only indicated that he may not contest the next Assembly elections and had never suggested stepping away from public life or active politics.
"The Chief Minister has made it clear that even if he does not contest the next election, he will continue to raise his voice for the poor, the marginalised and the oppressed. He has only reiterated what he had said earlier. There is nothing new in his statement," Yathindra said.
He stressed that Siddaramaiah would remain the Congress' principal campaigner during the next Assembly elections, adding that electoral politics was not limited to contesting polls.
"Campaigning for the party, strengthening the organisation and guiding the leadership are equally important political responsibilities. Siddaramaiah will certainly undertake those roles," he said.
Responding to questions on the long-awaited expansion of the State Cabinet, Yathindra said the Congress high command had summoned Siddaramaiah to New Delhi and that a final decision would be taken after consultations at the party's highest level.
"The cabinet expansion will be carried out after discussions with the high command and an appropriate decision is reached," he said.
Yathindra said a comprehensive review meeting would be held to assess the progress of development works undertaken by the Belagavi City Corporation and the Belagavi Urban Development Authority under the Urban Development Department.
He said the meeting would focus on identifying the city's infrastructure needs, reviewing ongoing projects and deciding on future developmental initiatives.
Asked about reports that Chief Minister's Special Grants for the Belagavi City Corporation had not yet been released, Yathindra said he was not immediately aware of the matter.
"I will obtain details from the officials and examine the issue," he said, adding that delays in releasing grants could occur in local bodies without elected governing councils. However, he assured that funds would continue to be available through various Central and State government schemes.
Referring to the large-scale road excavation carried out under the Belagavi Smart City project's 24x7 drinking water supply works being executed by L&T, the minister said it was the contractor's responsibility to restore roads immediately after completion of the project.
"Wherever roads have been dug up, quality restoration work must be carried out so that the public does not face inconvenience. Necessary instructions will be issued to the concerned officials and the contractor," he said.
Special focus on Belagavi development
On the demand for special development initiatives for Belagavi district, Yathindra said the review meeting would help identify priority projects and infrastructure requirements.
"The State Government will take steps to secure approvals and funding for development works required in the district after a detailed assessment," he said.