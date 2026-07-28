Siddaramaiah not retiring from active politics, to continue campaigning for Congress: Yathindra

BENGALURU: Karnataka minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah clarified that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks about not contesting the next Assembly elections should not be construed as his retirement from active politics, asserting that the veteran leader would continue to play a key role in the Congress and campaign extensively across the state.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Yathindra said the former Chief Minister had only indicated that he may not contest the next Assembly elections and had never suggested stepping away from public life or active politics.

"The Chief Minister has made it clear that even if he does not contest the next election, he will continue to raise his voice for the poor, the marginalised and the oppressed. He has only reiterated what he had said earlier. There is nothing new in his statement," Yathindra said.

He stressed that Siddaramaiah would remain the Congress' principal campaigner during the next Assembly elections, adding that electoral politics was not limited to contesting polls.

"Campaigning for the party, strengthening the organisation and guiding the leadership are equally important political responsibilities. Siddaramaiah will certainly undertake those roles," he said.