Siddaramaiah not to contest 2028 Karnataka polls, says politics is corrupt now

The fomrer CM said people from his Varuna constituency had urged him to contest again, but he had decided not to seek election in the future.

"The people of Varuna constituency are once again pressing me to contest the elections. But I have decided that I should not contest in any elections henceforth," he said.

"In the past, when I contested elections, it was the people of the constituency who gave us money and ensured our victory. But today, such a situation no longer exists," he added.

Siddaramaiah said he would be nearly 82 by the time the next Assembly elections are due and that advancing age had influenced his decision.

"I am now 79 years old. Our government's term still has one and a half years left. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health is not as robust as it used to be. It is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before," he said.

According to the post, Siddaramaiah made the remarks at a private event in KR Pet in Mandya district on Saturday.