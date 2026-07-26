Siddaramaiah not to contest 2028 Karnataka polls, says politics is corrupt now

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he would not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, citing his age, declining health and what he described as the increasing corruption of politics.
In a post on X in Kannada, the 79-year-old said he would remain active in public life despite stepping away from electoral politics.
"Since the political field has become corrupted today, I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections. However, remaining active in politics, I will continue to stand as a voice for the people's hardships and joys," Siddaramaiah wrote.
The fomrer CM said people from his Varuna constituency had urged him to contest again, but he had decided not to seek election in the future.
"The people of Varuna constituency are once again pressing me to contest the elections. But I have decided that I should not contest in any elections henceforth," he said.
"In the past, when I contested elections, it was the people of the constituency who gave us money and ensured our victory. But today, such a situation no longer exists," he added.
Siddaramaiah said he would be nearly 82 by the time the next Assembly elections are due and that advancing age had influenced his decision.
"I am now 79 years old. Our government's term still has one and a half years left. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health is not as robust as it used to be. It is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before," he said.
According to the post, Siddaramaiah made the remarks at a private event in KR Pet in Mandya district on Saturday.
Reflecting on his political career, the veteran Congress leader said 2028 would mark 50 years since he entered public life.
"By 2028, I will be 82 years old. That will mark the completion of 50 years in my political life. I began my political journey in 1978 as a taluk board member. I have seen both defeats and victories. But I take satisfaction in the fact that I have not acted against the principles I believed in, nor betrayed my conscience," he said.
The former chief minister also criticised the current state of politics, alleging that elections had become increasingly dependent on money.
"The time has come where, if we contest elections, we would have to give money to the people. Politics today is thoroughly corrupted. Honest politics seems to have no leg to stand on. In this backdrop, I have arrived at the decision not to contest in future elections," he said.
Siddaramaiah said he would continue to dedicate himself to public service.
"For five decades, the people of the state have seen me as one among them and affectionately guided me. This debt weighs on me. Therefore, my future life too will be dedicated to public service," he said.
Notably, Siddaramaiah stepped down as Karnataka chief minister on May 28 this year after completing three years in office, paving the way for his then deputy, DK Shivakumar, to take over.
Both leaders had been locked in a keen contest for the top post after the Congress won the 2023 Assembly elections, before the party persuaded Shivakumar to accept the deputy chief minister's role. Reports at the time suggested a rotational chief minister arrangement under which Shivakumar would assume office after two-and-a-half years.