Karnataka CM proposes all-party meet on Cauvery water issue: Deputy CM Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has proposed convening an all-party meeting following the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's direction to the state to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
Highlighting that the state was not in a position to release water because of a shortage even for drinking water needs, he said the government would take an appropriate decision.
The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Tuesday directed Karnataka to ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu from July 29 for 15 days, amounting to a release of about 4 TMC of water.
"The CM has proposed to call an all-party meeting on this. Such issues keep arising. When water is available, they (Tamil Nadu) need not ask; we release it. Whether it was last year or the year before, we released more water than what was allocated to them," Parameshwara said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "When the situation this time is such that we don't even have enough drinking water, how justified is it to ask us to maintain a flow of 3,500 cusecs? When we have water, we will release it; there is no issue. The CM has proposed convening an all-party meeting to discuss the matter."
Referring to the possibility of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay visiting Bengaluru on August 3 for talks, Parameshwara said, "It is yet to be confirmed. If he comes, we will discuss the issue with him too."
Replying to a question about the CM's consultations on Wednesday with legal experts and the state's team in New Delhi on the Cauvery issue, he said, "During the recent meeting with MPs in Delhi, Senior Advocate Mohan Katarki and others, including Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, were present. I returned to Bengaluru for some work. A decision will likely be taken at today's meeting."
The BJP on Tuesday alleged that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's direction to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu stemmed from the Congress government's "failure" to effectively present the state's case.
It urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar not to release the water, to immediately challenge the order by filing an appeal before the Cauvery Water Management Authority, and to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the way forward.
Stating that it was natural for farmers and various organisations to protest in Mandya and surrounding regions, the Deputy CM said similar protests had taken place on Tuesday as well.
"Farmers are worried about the release of water when there is no adequate supply. They may apprehend that the government will agree to release the available water. Hence, they are protesting. Let's see. Ultimately, the government will make a decision," he added.
Asked about the Tamil Nadu CM writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the proposed Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, Parameshwara said, "Let them write. The PM is not above the court. Whatever the court says is final."
"The court itself has asked what the issue is with Karnataka building a dam within its own territory, as long as the quantum of water allocated to you (Tamil Nadu) is released. If they have objections, they must place them before the court," he said.
Mekedatu is a multi-purpose project for drinking water supply and power generation proposed by Karnataka, involving the construction of a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district.
Tamil Nadu opposes the project, fearing it would adversely affect the state if implemented.
Responding to a question on the BJP's objections to a meeting between Shivakumar and Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay, Parameshwara said the heads of the two states were meeting to resolve various issues amicably and that such interactions were common in a federal system.
"What is the BJP's problem if neighbouring states want to resolve the issue? Do they want states to keep fighting? It seems to be their policy," he added.