Karnataka CM proposes all-party meet on Cauvery water issue: Deputy CM Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has proposed convening an all-party meeting following the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's direction to the state to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting that the state was not in a position to release water because of a shortage even for drinking water needs, he said the government would take an appropriate decision.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Tuesday directed Karnataka to ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu from July 29 for 15 days, amounting to a release of about 4 TMC of water.

"The CM has proposed to call an all-party meeting on this. Such issues keep arising. When water is available, they (Tamil Nadu) need not ask; we release it. Whether it was last year or the year before, we released more water than what was allocated to them," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "When the situation this time is such that we don't even have enough drinking water, how justified is it to ask us to maintain a flow of 3,500 cusecs? When we have water, we will release it; there is no issue. The CM has proposed convening an all-party meeting to discuss the matter."

Referring to the possibility of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay visiting Bengaluru on August 3 for talks, Parameshwara said, "It is yet to be confirmed. If he comes, we will discuss the issue with him too."

Replying to a question about the CM's consultations on Wednesday with legal experts and the state's team in New Delhi on the Cauvery issue, he said, "During the recent meeting with MPs in Delhi, Senior Advocate Mohan Katarki and others, including Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, were present. I returned to Bengaluru for some work. A decision will likely be taken at today's meeting."