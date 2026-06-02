DKS Cabinet formula in focus as Congress finalises Karnataka Ministry in Delhi

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah are set to hold consultations with the party high command in Delhi today to finalise the contours of the new state cabinet.

The two leaders were expected to meet senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Monday. However, sources said the meeting was postponed due to Rahul Gandhi’s packed schedule.

Shivakumar, who was formally elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on Saturday, will be sworn in as Chief Minister at 4:05 pm on Wednesday, along with a select group of ministers.

Sources said that 10 to 12 ministers are likely to take oath alongside the Chief Minister. Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have reportedly arrived in Delhi with extensive lists of loyalists seeking cabinet berths.

Among the names being considered for ministerial berths are Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge, HC Mahadevappa, Santosh Lad and Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Party sources said the new cabinet will feature a mix of experienced leaders and fresh faces, with careful consideration given to caste representation, regional balance and political loyalties, particularly within the Siddaramaiah camp.

Speaking to reporters after checking into Karnataka Bhawan, Shivakumar said, “We have to decide,” referring to the composition of the Council of Ministers. Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, is staying at a private hotel in the national capital.

The Delhi discussions are also expected to address the issue of who will succeed Shivakumar as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

Senior MLA and former minister Satish Jarkiholi is considered a leading contender for the post. However, sources said he is also seeking a cabinet berth, which may complicate negotiations.

Speculation continues over the possibility of appointing multiple deputy chief ministers, while several ministers from the previous Siddaramaiah government may not find a place in the new cabinet.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier said there was no formal proposal regarding the composition of the ministry.

The Congress leadership is also expected to finalise candidates for the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections scheduled for June 18. The party is projected to secure three of the four Rajya Sabha seats and five of the seven Legislative Council seats that are up for election.