'Strong pillar throughout my public life': DKS credits Gandhi family for shaping political journey

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Tuesday thanked the Gandhi family for their role in his political journey and the faith they had placed in him at different stages of his life, a day before he is due to be sworn in as chief minister.

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, said that under their leadership and with the blessings of the people of the state, he would continue to work with sincerity and commitment to build a progressive, inclusive and prosperous Karnataka rooted in shared values.

He is scheduled to take oath along with some members of the Council of Ministers at 4.05 pm on June 3 at the Lok Bhavan premises after being elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30.

"The Gandhi family has played a defining role in my political journey, not merely through leadership, but through the faith they placed in me at different stages of my life," Shivakumar posted on X.