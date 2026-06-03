DK Shivakumar begins tenure with youth-focused agenda; free student bus passes among first decisions

Hours after taking oath as Karnataka's Chief Minister on Wednesday, D K Shivakumar unveiled a series of youth- and student-centric welfare initiatives, including free bus passes for all students, the formation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas and the establishment of a private employment exchange aimed at boosting job opportunities.

Chairing his first Cabinet meeting after being sworn in along with 13 ministers, Shivakumar said the government had prioritised issues concerning youth, students, employment and rural development.

Among the key decisions taken was the introduction of free bus passes for all students travelling in non-luxury government buses across the state.

"For all students, whether they are in SSLC, PUC, degree or postgraduate courses, we are giving free bus passes without charging anyone," Shivakumar told reporters after the meeting.

The chief minister said the government would also accelerate recruitment to government jobs.

"The government has already announced 56,000 jobs. By the next cabinet meeting, we will call all departments and release a calendar indicating when notifications will be issued and how the recruitment process will begin," he said.