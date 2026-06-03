DK Shivakumar begins tenure with youth-focused agenda; free student bus passes among first decisions

Hours after taking oath as Karnataka's Chief Minister on Wednesday, D K Shivakumar unveiled a series of youth- and student-centric welfare initiatives, including free bus passes for all students, the formation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas and the establishment of a private employment exchange aimed at boosting job opportunities.
Chairing his first Cabinet meeting after being sworn in along with 13 ministers, Shivakumar said the government had prioritised issues concerning youth, students, employment and rural development.
Among the key decisions taken was the introduction of free bus passes for all students travelling in non-luxury government buses across the state.
"For all students, whether they are in SSLC, PUC, degree or postgraduate courses, we are giving free bus passes without charging anyone," Shivakumar told reporters after the meeting.
The chief minister said the government would also accelerate recruitment to government jobs.
"The government has already announced 56,000 jobs. By the next cabinet meeting, we will call all departments and release a calendar indicating when notifications will be issued and how the recruitment process will begin," he said.
To improve employment opportunities in the private sector, the Cabinet decided to establish a private employment exchange where job seekers can register and connect with potential employers.
"Modalities for private employment exchange will be finalised within a month," Shivakumar said.
He added that three ministers had been tasked with finalising the framework for the initiative.
"We will create an online platform where industries, hospitals, hotels and other sectors can register their requirements and youth can enrol for jobs and training," he said.
In another major announcement, the government approved the formation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas across Karnataka to promote leadership skills, social harmony and community participation among young people.
The chief minister said one Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha would be established in every gram panchayat and urban ward, with each body comprising 150 to 200 members.
Activities of the youth organisations will focus on sports, culture, education and leadership development.
"Rs 10 lakh will be given to Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha in each of the village panchayats," Shivakumar said.
The Cabinet also approved the expansion of the drive to convert B-Khata properties into A-Khata properties across Karnataka under the 'Bhoo-guarantee' scheme, a move expected to benefit thousands of property owners in both urban and rural areas.
Shivakumar said the government would also provide relief to owners of certain unauthorised buildings by enabling them to access civic services, subject to specified conditions.
The meeting further cleared a Rs 2,000-crore package for road infrastructure development in Bengaluru. The funds will be utilised for projects in areas under the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the Bengaluru Development Authority.
The chief minister also said his government would introduce measures to prevent migration of farmers from villages to urban centres.
Addressing the media, Shivakumar appealed for cooperation from news organisations, saying he welcomed criticism but urged against the spread of misinformation.
"The four pillars of democracy should work in tandem," he said.
He added that while the government remained open to scrutiny, the media should avoid "cooking up stories."
(With inputs from PTI)