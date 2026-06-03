DK Shivakumar set to be sworn in as Karnataka CM today; 15 ministers likely in first Cabinet

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: The stage is set for the swearing-in of 64-year-old DK Shivakumar as the 18th chief minister of Karnataka at 4.05pm on Wednesday along with 10 to 15 ministers, sources said. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Lok Bhavan’s Glass House where the oaths will be administered by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The grand ceremony follows a day after Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah held extensive discussions on Tuesday with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, to finalise the composition of the new cabinet.

The meeting saw the Congress high command weighing in various options to ensure equitable distribution of ministerial berths for loyalists of Shivakumar, Kharge and Siddaramaiah. It was last Thursday that Siddaramaiah vacated the CM’s chair after a marathon meeting in New Delhi and the message that he had to hand over the gaddi was conveyed to him by Rahul.

Among those likely to be inducted into the cabinet are KJ George, Dr G Parameshwara, Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byregowda, UT Khader, Mallanagouda Basanagouda Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Laxmi Hebbalkar and either KH Muniyappa or his daughter Roopakala Shashidhar. Some sources said Hebbalkar may not make the cut in the first list.

The names of former ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Eshwar Khandre are also doing the rounds.