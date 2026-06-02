Congress top brass huddles with Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah to finalise new Karnataka Cabinet

The Congress leadership on Tuesday held discussions with Karnataka chief minister-designate DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah to finalise the composition of the new state cabinet ahead of its swearing-in on June 3 in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah attended a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala.

Sources said the discussions focused on giving final shape to the cabinet that is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday.

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, is due to take oath as chief minister along with some members of the Council of Ministers at 4.05 pm on June 3 at the Lok Bhavan premises. He was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party on May 30.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar expressed gratitude to the Gandhi family for their role in his political journey and thanked them for the faith they had placed in him at different stages of his life.

Notably, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah arrived in New Delhi on Monday for consultations with the Congress high command on the composition of the new cabinet.