Karnataka CM announces separate secretariat for grievance redressal; promises 'free, fair government'

A day after assuming office, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday promised a separate secretariat to address public grievances, along with the appointment of a minister to listen to the people coming to Bengaluru to raise their issues and demands.

The CM made the announcement after a meeting with top bureaucrats and police officials in the state, during which he stressed providing a "free, fair, and corruption-free" government.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, CM Shivakumar said, "A separate secretariat will be established to address public grievances, and a minister will be appointed to listen to people coming to Bengaluru from across the state with complaints, demands, or issues, including those staging protests or agitations. There is a need for such a separate secretariat."

"Every day, two or three groups come here to protest. Someone has to meet them and understand their problems. It is important to determine whether their demands are legal or illegal. Officials must meet them, hear the facts, and understand their issues. Therefore, a decision has been made to establish a separate secretariat," he added.

He also asked officials to prepare action plans for their respective departments within fifteen days. He directed them not to succumb to pressure and to work with integrity, conscience, and a positive approach.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Director General of Police M A Saleem, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Stating that the new government had begun its work, Shivakumar said officials had been informed about the government's priorities and direction.

"We told them what is expected of them, and they, in turn, told us what they expect from us," he said.

The CM said his government would not tolerate influence based on caste or religion, and asked officials not to yield to pressure.

"Officials must respond transparently to the feelings and concerns of the people. They have been instructed to work with a positive approach," he said.