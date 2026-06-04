Karnataka CM announces separate secretariat for grievance redressal; promises 'free, fair government'

A day after assuming office, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday promised a separate secretariat to address public grievances, along with the appointment of a minister to listen to the people coming to Bengaluru to raise their issues and demands.
The CM made the announcement after a meeting with top bureaucrats and police officials in the state, during which he stressed providing a "free, fair, and corruption-free" government.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, CM Shivakumar said, "A separate secretariat will be established to address public grievances, and a minister will be appointed to listen to people coming to Bengaluru from across the state with complaints, demands, or issues, including those staging protests or agitations. There is a need for such a separate secretariat."
"Every day, two or three groups come here to protest. Someone has to meet them and understand their problems. It is important to determine whether their demands are legal or illegal. Officials must meet them, hear the facts, and understand their issues. Therefore, a decision has been made to establish a separate secretariat," he added.
He also asked officials to prepare action plans for their respective departments within fifteen days. He directed them not to succumb to pressure and to work with integrity, conscience, and a positive approach.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Director General of Police M A Saleem, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.
Stating that the new government had begun its work, Shivakumar said officials had been informed about the government's priorities and direction.
"We told them what is expected of them, and they, in turn, told us what they expect from us," he said.
The CM said his government would not tolerate influence based on caste or religion, and asked officials not to yield to pressure.
"Officials must respond transparently to the feelings and concerns of the people. They have been instructed to work with a positive approach," he said.
Shivakumar also said officials had been asked to prepare action plans for their respective departments within fifteen days.
"Everything must be accountable. There should be basic common sense, and every problem has a solution. There must be a positive attitude and approach. I conveyed this to the officials," he added.
"I do not like reading or writing history; I prefer creating history. We must leave behind evidence of our work. Whenever we have had an opportunity, we have done so. This government will work in the same direction as well," he said.
The CM said he had reminded officials that they are accountable and asked them to work according to their conscience.
"I told officials not to bow to any pressure, whether from ministers, MLAs, or even my own office. They should work within the framework of the law and maintain a positive approach. Wherever there is a problem, they should find a solution within the system-that is my message," he added.
Speaking on Special Intensive Revision, Shivakumar said no one should lose their right to vote and urged officials to create awareness among the public about the process.
He also said that necessary preparations should be made for it.
He asked top officials to guide lower-rank officials on the SIR process, highlighting its importance.
He also told them to ensure that a large number of people do not lose their voting rights, as has happened in other states.
"Local bodies have the authority to issue residential certificates. Since these certificates are needed for SIR, people must be helped to obtain them and other required documents," he said, adding that there are also discussions on setting up help desks wherever needed for SIR-related matters.
Shivakumar said all district in-charge secretaries have been asked to provide lists of all pending works in their departments.
Within 25 days, they must also identify new initiatives that can be undertaken for their districts within the existing financial framework and submit the details.
Stating that the government needs to know whether companies are using CSR funds properly, whether NGOs are involved, and how the money is being spent, Shivakumar said that, according to records, Rs 8,000 crore in CSR funds should be spent within Karnataka.
A new Corporate Social Responsibility policy has already been approved by the Cabinet, and guidelines will be issued within a few days.
He said district authorities must identify industries, determine which companies are profitable, and monitor where they are spending the mandatory 2 per cent CSR funds.
"The government will officially request support for constructing primary schools and improving educational infrastructure," he added.
Pointing out that the Congress manifesto had promised to establish a separate NRI Secretariat, Shivakumar said many investors from abroad are interested in Karnataka.
"We want a dedicated system to facilitate NRI investments, provide assistance, and create the necessary legal framework. Officials are preparing a proposal for this," he added.
Regarding the police, Shivakumar said he had instructed that each taluk should have a dedicated squad to monitor rowdy elements.
He said around ten constables should be deployed in each taluk to track habitual offenders, maintain surveillance, and prevent criminal activity.
(With inputs from PTI)