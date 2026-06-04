Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar allocates portfolios in new Cabinet; retains finance, personnel depts

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday distributed portfolios among the 13 ministers inducted into the Cabinet a day earlier, retaining the finance and personnel departments while assigning other key ministries to senior colleagues.

However, the allocation triggered some discontent within the ruling party.

As per the portfolio allocation notified by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Shivakumar will oversee the finance, and personnel and administrative reforms departments, in addition to all portfolios that remain unallocated.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has been entrusted with the revenue department along with youth empowerment and sports, while Priyank Kharge has been allotted home, besides retaining the information technology and biotechnology department he handled in the previous Siddaramaiah government.

Among the ministers who retained portfolios held in the earlier Siddaramaiah Cabinet, K J George continued with the energy department and was additionally assigned tourism, M B Patil retained the large and medium industries portfolio, Satish Jarkiholi continued as public works minister, K H Muniyappa retained food and civil supplies, while Sharan Prakash Patil continued to hold the medical education portfolio.

Krishna Byre Gowda has been assigned Bengaluru urban development under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), while senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy has been allotted the major and medium portfolio.

Bairathi Suresh will head the transport department, UT Khader has been allotted health, former chief minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, an MLC, got urban development, while Eshwar Khandre was allotted rural development.

Khader had served as the health minister during the previous Siddaramaiah regime from 2013 to 2018.

He was also the speaker of the Karnataka Assembly from 2023 to May 2026.