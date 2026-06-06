Karnataka Cabinet row: Ramalinga Reddy has withdrawn his resignation, claims Surjewala

Congress general secretary and the party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said senior leader Ramalinga Reddy had withdrawn his resignation as minister following discussions with the party leadership.

Reddy announced his resignation from the chief minister DK Shivakumar-led cabinet on Friday after being allotted the Major and Medium Irrigation Department instead of the Bengaluru Development portfolio. And After a nearly two-and-a-half hours meeting with Reddy, Shivakumar on Saturday said the crisis had been resolved.

Surjewala described the episode as a misunderstanding and said the veteran Congress leader would continue to serve in the state government.

The Congress leader also hit out at the BJP alleging that it was attempting to exploit the controversy. He charged that the opposition had hoped to gain political mileage from the ''brief turmoil'' in the newly formed state government.

"There was some misunderstanding and he will continue to work as a loyal soldier and Minister of the party," Surjewala told reporters, addressing speculation surrounding Reddy's resignation announcement.

The Congress leader described Reddy as one of the party's most experienced leaders and said the entire top leadership had intervened to resolve the issue.