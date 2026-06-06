Karnataka cabinet row: Will wait for outcome of CM-Congress leadership talks, says Ramalinga Reddy

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday indicated that he was willing to await the outcome of discussions between the Congress leadership and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over his resignation, saying he was disappointed by assurances that had not been fulfilled but had never sought any particular portfolio.

Reddy announced his resignation on Friday after being allotted the Major and Medium Irrigation Department instead of the Bengaluru Development portfolio. He said CM Shivakumar and senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, were engaged in efforts to resolve the issue.

His remarks came after a late-night meeting involving Shivakumar and senior party leaders that continued into the early hours of Saturday, following which the chief minister said the crisis had been resolved.

"Surjewala has appealed to me to withdraw my resignation," Reddy told reporters on Saturday, while adding that the party leadership had conveyed to him that his resignation would not be accepted.

Reddy said he held detailed discussions with Shivakumar at a hotel on Friday and that further consultations were under way. "Yesterday, Shivakumar said he would come to my house, but I was not at home. Later, we met at a hotel. We discussed everything. Today as well, I have asked Surjewala about all the issues we discussed yesterday," he said.

"Now the chief minister and Surjewala will meet. They will discuss whatever we spoke about yesterday. Let us see what decision they take after that," he added.