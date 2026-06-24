Congress high command tells Shivakumar to rein in lobbying for Cabinet berths

The Congress high command has directed Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar not to entertain lobbying by aspirants seeking positions in the state cabinet, party sources said.

According to sources, a senior party leader instructed Shivakumar to rein in attempts to exert pressure for ministerial berths through protests by supporters and other means.

The directive came amid growing pressure from aspirants as the state awaits cabinet expansion. Sources said a representative of the Congress high command spoke to Shivakumar on Wednesday regarding the issue.

Shivakumar was sworn in as Chief Minister on June 3 along with 13 ministers after Siddaramaiah resigned from the post on May 28.

With Karnataka's ministry permitted to have 34 members, including the Chief Minister, 20 berths remain vacant, intensifying competition among aspirants.

Party sources said Shivakumar faces the challenge of balancing competing claims for a limited number of cabinet positions while avoiding discontent among those left out.

The high command has reportedly expressed concern over recent protests organised by supporters of ministerial aspirants and efforts to mobilise support through pontiffs and religious leaders.

According to sources, these developments have been widely reported in the media and have caused the party "embarrassment."

Shivakumar has been instructed not to allow MLAs and MLCs to gather in groups to press demands for ministerial positions. He has also been asked to convey that the Congress will not tolerate lobbying for cabinet posts, political pressure tactics or similar activities.

Stressing that the party will follow a "zero tolerance" policy on the issue, the high command said cabinet expansion would be taken up at an appropriate time.

Sources added that any repetition of such lobbying efforts would be viewed very seriously by the party leadership.

Speaking to Muslim religious leaders who met him on Monday seeking a ministerial berth for MLC Salim Ahmed, Shivakumar said the cabinet expansion would be decided by the Congress high command and that his role was to implement the list provided by the party leadership.

(With inputs from PTI)