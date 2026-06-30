'Should we ask BJP?': As SIR begins in Karnataka, Priyank Kharge urges EC to answer concerns raised by Congress

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday slammed the Election Comission for refusing to answer the questions raised by the Congress with regards to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise that kicked off in the state.

Noting that the SIR of electoral rolls in several states, including West Bengal and Bihar were allegedly marred by irregularities, Kharge urged the ECI to provide clarity on concerns raised by the opposition party, while also stating that they cannot approach the BJP with these questions.

Kharge clarified that the party was never against the but wanted the electoral roll to be created properly and accurately, a job which the ECI can do.

"What we are saying is include everyone who is eligible. In West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, a great deal of confusion has been created among citizens. Is it wrong for us to ask that such confusion should not happen here," the minister, who is Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge's son, told reporters.

According to him, the Congress had asked the Election Commission 12 questions but the ECI did not feel proper enough to answer them.

"Let the ECI point out which of our 12 questions is illogical, unconstitutional or illegal. We are ready. Do they alone know the law? Do they alone know the Constitution? If we have doubts, should we not ask the Election Commission? What are we supposed to do-submit our letters at the BJP office? We have approached the authority that is responsible. It is for them to respond," the minister said.