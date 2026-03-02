Karnataka families in the Middle East grapple with fear, uncertainty amid rising rensions

MANGALURU: Escalating tensions in the Middle East are creating fear and uncertainty for Mangaluru expatriates living in the region.

Laveena Mendonza, from Karkala, is stuck in Salmiya, Kuwait, with her husband Franky D’Souza and their 11-year-old daughter, unable to go to work as her employer has asked her to stay home until the situation stabilizes. Everyday life has become a struggle, with cooking gas running out and grocery prices surging, while constant sirens add to the stress. Her sister Leena in Mangaluru, along with their brothers in Kuwait, maintain constant contact to provide some reassurance, though anxiety persists.

In Israel, Roshan Veigas in Tel Aviv lives under the shadow of missile attacks with his pregnant wife Reshma D’Souza and their two children. Reshma, who had planned to return to Mangaluru for her third child’s birth, could not travel, leaving her family anxious about her safety and access to medical care. “Whenever there’s a siren, we rush to the nearest bunker with the kids. It’s mentally draining,” Roshan said.

In Qatar, Kannada teacher M Pradeep from Chamarajanagar and his family face sleepless nights due to blasts and sirens, while his wife Anu Ranjani is on leave from her school. Their son Monesh wakes frequently at night, and the family’s apartment trembles even during distant missile strikes. Friends like Wilson Rajkumar stay connected with family back home, reassuring them amidst the chaos.

Back in Mangaluru, churches are urging parishioners to pray for the safety of expatriates and for peace to return to the region soon.