Karnataka SIR: EC plans dashboard and app to track BLO works

BENGALURU: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, is preparing an app and a dashboard to keep track of the working of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Through the app and the dashboard, the CEO office will keep track of the number of enumeration forms distributed, not distributed, collected and uploaded on the website during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise starting on June 20 in the state.

V Anbukkumar, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various political parties on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

“We want to ensure that all voters are included in the electoral rolls. There have been some grievances raised pertaining to improper mapping exercise, to ensure there are no such during the SIR exercise, all preparations are being done,” said an official from the CEO Karnataka office.