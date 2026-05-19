Karnataka SIR: EC plans dashboard and app to track BLO works

BENGALURU: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, is preparing an app and a dashboard to keep track of the working of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
Through the app and the dashboard, the CEO office will keep track of the number of enumeration forms distributed, not distributed, collected and uploaded on the website during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise starting on June 20 in the state.
V Anbukkumar, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various political parties on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
“We want to ensure that all voters are included in the electoral rolls. There have been some grievances raised pertaining to improper mapping exercise, to ensure there are no such during the SIR exercise, all preparations are being done,” said an official from the CEO Karnataka office.
There are 59,050 BLOs for 5,55,74,064 eligible voters in the state. For every 10 BLOs, one supervisor is being appointed.There are also 25,284 Booth Level Agents (BLAs). They are appointed by the registered political parties
“We have requested the political parties to appoint as many BLAs as possible to ensure there are no anomalies. A list of people deceased and those who have shifted will be shared with the parties.We are also trying to ensure that the BLOs are not influenced by BLAs.We want all people to participate in the SIR exercise and sign the forms themselves to avoid any scope of errors,” the official said and added this is not the first time SIR is being done.
“There is a lot of apprehension among people and political parties that names of people will be deleted or many will not be included. Thus citizen awareness and active participation is essential. Cooperation and coordination will ensure a smooth SIR,” the official said.