Snakebite death: CM vows action against those found responsible

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday vowed to take stern action against officials who neglect their responsibilities.

Condoling the death of Shehla Sherin, he termed it a serious issue.

“Teachers are supposed to teach students how to respond to a situation like this. But we came to know that some of the teachers in the school refused to take the child to the hospital on time despite the demands from students,” he said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister C Raveendranath directed the Director of General Education to submit a report after conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident. He will call on Shehla’s parents on Saturday.

The minister also directed the department to carry out maintenance work in the school building to prevent such incidents in the future.

Based on the preliminary report a teacher of the school was suspended for causing delay in ensuring medical care to the child.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken a suo moto case against the school teachers in the incident.

