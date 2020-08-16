Idukki landslide: Death toll rises to 58 after two more bodies recovered at Pettimudi; 12 still missing

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The death toll due to the landslide at Pettimudi settlement in Rajamala, near Munnar, touched 58 after two more bodies were recovered on Sunday.

The two bodies recovered on Sunday have been identified as those of one, Chinnathai, 62, and Muthulakshmi, 22.

The bodies were recovered from the gravel bank near the 'cement palam' (cement bridge, a landmark in the area).

At least 12 more people are reportedly missing after the devastating landslide hit the tea workers' settlement on August 6 night.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and the fire and rescue services team have been continuing their search to locate the missing persons.