STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Idukki landslide: Death toll rises to 58 after two more bodies recovered at Pettimudi; 12 still missing

The two bodies recovered on Sunday have been identified as those of one, Chinnathai, 62, and Muthulakshmi, 22.

Published: 16th August 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Idukki landslide

NDRF personnel engaged in rescue operation at Rajamala, Idukki where a landslide has killed over 50 people. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The death toll due to the landslide at Pettimudi settlement in Rajamala, near Munnar, touched 58 after two more bodies were recovered on Sunday.

The two bodies recovered on Sunday have been identified as those of one, Chinnathai, 62, and Muthulakshmi, 22.

ALSO READ | Pettimudi landslide: Pet dog traces 2-year-old’s body after 8 days’ search

The bodies were recovered from the gravel bank near the 'cement palam' (cement bridge, a landmark in the area).

At least 12 more people are reportedly missing after the devastating landslide hit the tea workers' settlement on August 6 night.

ALSO READ | Kerala Governor and CM visit landslide-hit Pettimudi, kin of victims assured full support

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and the fire and rescue services team have been continuing their search to locate the missing persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idukki landslide Pettimudi landslide Idukki landslide death toll
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp