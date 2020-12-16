STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Humbled by trust shown': Kerala CM responds to LDF win in local bodies, calls UDF 'irrelevant'

After winning big majority in all three tiers of the panchayats, 5 out of the 6 corporations, and leading in 11 out of the 14 district panchayats, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan broke his silence.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The ruling LDF party gained the upper hand in most of the local bodies in the state even after being hit by numerous controversies in the second half of 2020, clearly marking their strength in the upcoming assembly elections. 

While people poured into the streets clad in red clothing or covered in masks displaying the red sickle to celebrate the ruling party's win in local body polls, LDF leaders responded with gratitude. 

CPM national party head, Sitaram Yechury congratulated the people of Kerala for "giving the Left Democratic Front in Kerala a big victory" in the polls. 

After winning a big majority in all three tiers of the panchayats, and leading in 11 out of the 14 district panchayats, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan broke his silence. 

ALSO READ: Twenty20 spreads wings in neighbouring panchayats in Kerala

Taking to Twitter, the CM thanked Kerala and wrote, "Thank you for reposing faith in LDF. We are humbled by the trust and the confidence of the people of Kerala. This is a victory for secularism and inclusive development," and extended greetings to the elected representatives.

While addressing the public, the Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Keralites have responded appropriately to all those anti social elements who perpetrated lie campaigns against the left government." 

He added that the LDF's "victory belongs to the people." 

"The election showed that the UDF has become irrelevant in the politics of Kerala," the Chief Minister said.

He said that the election has also highlighted that there is no place in Kerala politics for discrimination. 

Kerala's Health Minister, who made waves on a global scale for her efficient handling of back to back crises' -- Nipah, the floods, and now the COVID-19 pandemic -- said that she was confident that people would back them. 

She added, "The Left government and the CM were attacked from all fronts, but we stayed with the people. We carried on with developmental activities necessary for the people amid all these attacks. Hence, we believed that people wouldn't give up on us."

Meanwhile the state recorded 5,218 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 57,757 active cases.

Many covid protocol violations were reported throughout Kerala amid extensive campaigning by the parties in the fray for local body polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala LDF Kerala local body elections Kerala local body polls Pinarayi Vijayan KK Shailaja Sitaram Yechury
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp