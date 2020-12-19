IUML has compromised with communal forces: LDF convener

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IUML is gradually transforming into a party with a fundamentalist nature, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. The Congress leadership underestimated the people, he said.

Briefing the LDF meeting decisions here on Friday, he alleged that the opposition UDF has been trying for an escape route by misinterpreting the verdict.

The LDF convener said the IUML has compromised with communal forces while the Congress leadership gave silent approval for the same. The UDF has been trying to make gains by appeasing communal forces.

The LDF observed that the front was able to make major gains compared to the previous Lok Sabha polls when it got only one seat. During Lok Sabha polls, the LDF was able to get a majority in only 16 assembly constituencies.

VIjayaraghavan rejected reports about dissent brewing within Left ally NCP. Responding to reports about NCP MLA Mani C Kappan’s remarks in this regard, the Left convener said,” As of now there are no such issues within the front. All parties in the Left have been given proper consideration.”The LDF will organise a public meet expressing solidarity with farmers agitating in the national capital against farm laws. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meet to be held on December 23 at Martyrs Column Palayam at 10.30 am.