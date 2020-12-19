STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IUML has compromised with communal forces: LDF convener

The LDF observed that the front was able to make major gains compared to the previous Lok Sabha polls when it got only one seat.

Published: 19th December 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

A Vijayaraghavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The IUML is gradually transforming into a party with a fundamentalist nature, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. The Congress leadership underestimated the people, he said.
Briefing the LDF meeting decisions here on Friday, he alleged that the opposition UDF has been trying for an escape route by misinterpreting the verdict. 

The LDF convener said the IUML has compromised with communal forces while the Congress leadership gave silent approval for the same. The UDF has been trying to make gains by appeasing communal forces.
The LDF observed that the front was able to make major gains compared to the previous Lok Sabha polls when it got only one seat. During Lok Sabha polls, the LDF was able to get a majority in only 16 assembly constituencies.

VIjayaraghavan rejected reports about dissent brewing within Left ally NCP. Responding to reports about NCP MLA Mani C Kappan’s remarks in this regard, the Left convener said,” As of now there are no such issues within the front. All parties in the Left have been given proper consideration.”The LDF will organise a public meet expressing solidarity with farmers agitating in the national capital against farm laws. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meet to be held on December 23 at Martyrs Column Palayam at 10.30 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala local body polls Kerala civic body polls LDF UDF IUML Kerala politics A Vijayaraghavan
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp