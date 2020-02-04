Home States Kerala

Coronavirus infected girl in Thrissur better, but her two more samples test positive

As the third nCoV infection case has been confirmed in the state, the health department has intensified its precautionary measures to avoid the disease spreading to more persons.

After the first case of nCoV in the country was reported from the state, people have become more vigilant in public spaces. A scene from Ernakulam General Hospital premises. (Photo | A Sanesh/EPS)

THRISSUR: Two more swab samples of the novel coronavirus-infected girl, who has been undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College Hospital, tested positive on Monday though her symptoms eased. The medical team said her health condition is stable.

Two more people with minor symptoms were admitted to the MCH here on Monday, increasing the number of people who have been in isolation wards in hospitals in the district to 24. Besides, 165 individuals are in home quarantine.

A health official said, “Five swab samples were sent for examination to the National Institute of Virology Kerala Unit in Alappuzha on Monday. The test results of 35 samples from Pune and five from Alappuzha labs that were sent from the district are yet to come.”

A team of experts led by Dr Subramanian, senior psychiatrist at Government Mental Health Centre here, has been communicating with home-quarantined people over phone to address their concerns and analyse their mental health.

Twenty-five counsellors have been appointed in the district for the task, the district administration said in a press release.

Fake news: One more held

The police on Monday arrested one more person in the district for spreading fake news about coronavirus infection through social media platforms.

Shalu, 28, from Thiruvanchikkulam was arrested for spreading false information regarding the infection in a way that could create panic among the public.

So far, six persons have been arrested in the district for spreading false information about the disease.

