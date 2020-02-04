Home States Kerala

Coronavirus: Kerala tourism takes a hit, situation worse than Nipah outbreak time

Kadakampally Surendran also pointed out that the situation is much worse than the situation during the Nipah outbreak in the state.

Published: 04th February 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

A health official demonstrating how to wear protective gear as part of the prevention of novel coronavirus in Alappuzha on Monday (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state's tourism sector has suffered a major setback due to the detection of three positive cases of Coronavirus in the state, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed assembly here on Tuesday. He said that the bulk bookings at hotels in the state by the tourists in the months of February and March have been cancelled following the reports.

Surendran also pointed out that the situation is much worse than the situation during the Nipah outbreak in the state. He also raised apprehension about the alarming situation in the tourism industry and he sought a collective effort to overcome this issue.

ALSO READ | Calamity declaration to help stem coronavirus spread

"When the Nipah virus hit the state, there was huge propaganda in the international tourism circuit to keep away the foreign tourists from visiting the state. Now, we also expect such exaggerated news. But we need to overcome this and to generate awareness that the state welcomes tourists. We have also suffered a setback during the floods. So the tourism sector has been facing various challenges", Surendran said.      

February- March period is generally considered as a tourism season where a large number of foreign as well as domestic tourists will visit the state.  

Earlier, the sudden outbreak of the Nipah virus in north Kerala had dashed the hopes of the state tourism sector, which was expecting a huge inflow of domestic and Gulf holidayers.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus infected girl in Thrissur better, but her two more samples test positive

On Monday, the state government has declared the detection of three cases as a 'state calamity'  after three students from the state tested positive for the virus, which originated from China's Wuhan city. The coronavirus has killed over 350 people in China in the last four days. All three patients in Kerala are students who returned from China's Wuhan city. They were in physical contact with one another, including travelling together.

So far 140 samples from the state have been sent for testing, of which 46 are negative and three positive. The rest of the results are awaited. Over 2,000 people are under surveillance at their homes in the state for possible exposure to the virus. Seventy people are being monitored in isolation wards across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Tourism Coronavirus Outbreak Kerala Coronavirus Kadakampally Surendran
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp