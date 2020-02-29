Kasargod youth put in isolation ward after showing coronavirus symptoms

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A Kasaragod native, who arrived from Libya on Saturday, has been admitted to the isolation ward of the District Hospital in Kanhangad after he showed symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-2019), said district medical officer-in-charge M V Ramdas.

The youth complained of cough and throat pain.

"While returning to Kasaragod, he came in contact with a person returning from China at the Chennai airport. That is why we took the precaution of shifting him to the isolation ward," Dr Ramdas said.

He added that his throat swabs have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha for tests.

"He will be in the isolation ward till the results arrive," the official said.

Meanwhile, the DMO asked those returning from Iran and Iraq to report to the Department of Health if they show symptoms of the infection such as cough and runny nose.

"They should confine themselves to their house and not take part in public functions," he said.

Fourteen people have been home quarantined in Kasaragod district. "They are from China, Italy, Malaysia and Singapore," said a health official. He said the number shot up from three on Friday to 14 on Saturday as several people arrived from Italy.

Earlier, a patient who was under observation for suspected coronavirus infection at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital died on Friday night.

According to the District Medical Officer (DMO), the result of the first sample test was negative and the second report is expected by Saturday evening.