Dowry harassment making matrimonial homes dangerous places for women, observes Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the rise in the number of dowry harassment cases, the Kerala High Court has observed that the attacks on women for dowry make matrimonial houses the most 'dangerous' places for them. The number of such cases being reported in our country is alarming, though stringent laws are there, the court noted.

"Harassment, abuse, and torture - both mental and physical - towards married women are increasing day by day in our country to pressurise them to bring more wealth to the family of the bridegroom to improve their financial situation. Though so many cases are being registered against husbands and in-laws, there is no change in the attitude of society towards married women and family members. This has to be stopped forever," the court observed.

Justice V Shircy made the observation while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of Dr Sijo Rajan RV of Vattappara in Thiruvananthapuram district, his parents and brother, all of whom have been accused of allegedly harassing his wife and her aged father demanding dowry.

ALSO READ | Panel submits suggestions to amend dowry rules

The prosecution pointed out that Dr Sijo Rajan married the complainant, who is also a doctor, on April 14, 2021. She was gifted gold ornaments, a car, money as well as landed property by her parents. But she was subjected to physical and mental torture with more money being demanded by the petitioners. Even the mother-in-law had assaulted her while she was residing in her matrimonial home.

The prosecutor argued that the victim and her brother had sustained injuries including fractures due to the attack. Her 63-year-old father sustained serious injuries during the attack and is still undergoing treatment. He never expected such treatment from his son-in-law and his parents.

The woman submitted that her parents had handed over an amount of Rs 7 lakh to her as a gift for the marriage apart from a car. They also registered 2 acres of land in her name.

The ownership of property measuring 10 cents with road frontage was transferred to Dr Sijo Rajan due to compulsion. But Sijo Rajan and his parents did not stop at that and insisted the entire property of two acres be transferred. When the victim refused, she was manhandled, she stated.

ALSO READ | Vismaya suicide case: Kirankumar will get severe punishment, says top cop

The court observed that the allegations levelled against the petitioners are grave and serious in nature. "If anticipatory bail is granted to such wrongdoers definitely, that will give a 'wrong message' to the society."

Though the first petitioner is a doctor who just joined government service and is engaged in Covid duties, the court does not think that this is a fit case in which pre-arrest bail can be granted to him. Prima facie it seems the brother and parents of the accused also joined to commit the alleged offences. So, they also do not deserve pre-arrest bail.

The court directed them to surrender before the Magistrates' court on July 19.