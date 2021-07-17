STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dowry harassment making matrimonial homes dangerous places for women, observes Kerala HC

Though the first petitioner is a doctor who just joined government service and is engaged in Covid duties, the court did not think that this was a case in which pre-arrest bail can be granted to hm.

Published: 17th July 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

The obnoxious system of dowry has ruined the lives of many families. (Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the rise in the number of dowry harassment cases, the Kerala High Court has observed that the attacks on women for dowry make matrimonial houses the most 'dangerous' places for them. The number of such cases being reported in our country is alarming, though stringent laws are there, the court noted.

"Harassment, abuse, and torture - both mental and physical - towards married women are increasing day by day in our country to pressurise them to bring more wealth to the family of the bridegroom to improve their financial situation. Though so many cases are being registered against husbands and in-laws, there is no change in the attitude of society towards married women and family members. This has to be stopped forever," the court observed.

Justice V Shircy made the observation while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of Dr Sijo Rajan RV of Vattappara in Thiruvananthapuram district, his parents and brother, all of whom have been accused of allegedly harassing his wife and her aged father demanding dowry.

ALSO READ | Panel submits suggestions to amend dowry rules

The prosecution pointed out that Dr Sijo Rajan married the complainant, who is also a doctor, on April 14, 2021. She was gifted gold ornaments, a car, money as well as landed property by her parents. But she was subjected to physical and mental torture with more money being demanded by the petitioners. Even the mother-in-law had assaulted her while she was residing in her matrimonial home.

The prosecutor argued that the victim and her brother had sustained injuries including fractures due to the attack. Her 63-year-old father sustained serious injuries during the attack and is still undergoing treatment. He never expected such treatment from his son-in-law and his parents.

The woman submitted that her parents had handed over an amount of Rs 7 lakh to her as a gift for the marriage apart from a car. They also registered 2 acres of land in her name.

The ownership of property measuring 10 cents with road frontage was transferred to Dr Sijo Rajan due to compulsion. But Sijo Rajan and his parents did not stop at that and insisted the entire property of two acres be transferred. When the victim refused, she was manhandled, she stated.

ALSO READ | Vismaya suicide case: Kirankumar will get severe punishment, says top cop

The court observed that the allegations levelled against the petitioners are grave and serious in nature. "If anticipatory bail is granted to such wrongdoers definitely, that will give a 'wrong message' to the society."

Though the first petitioner is a doctor who just joined government service and is engaged in Covid duties, the court does not think that this is a fit case in which pre-arrest bail can be granted to him. Prima facie it seems the brother and parents of the accused also joined to commit the alleged offences. So, they also do not deserve pre-arrest bail. 

The court directed them to surrender before the Magistrates' court on July 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dowry deaths dowry harassment Kerala dowry cases
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp