Caravanning makes Kerala ecotourism hot spot, acknowledges Time Magazine

ALAPPUZHA: Within three months of launching 'Caravan Tourism' by the state tourism department, it has been widely accepted for its sustainable tourism feature. The July issue of 'Time Magazine' has selected Kerala as an 'ecotourism hot spot' of the world and cited prominently its Caravan Tourism.

"Kerala is boosting motor-home tourism in India to inspire a new pas de deux of exploration and accommodation. The state's first caravan park, 'Karavan Meadows', opened in Wagamon, a scenic hill station. In the wake of the state's success with houseboat cruising, caravans are expected to follow suit with a similar promise of sustainable tourism. Over 1,000 campers have already begun to traverse the land, a fresh and unique way to experience Kerala's beaches and verdant plantations," the magazine said.

The magazine released the list of 50 'The world's greatest places of 2022'. Kerala has been been given a prominent place in the ecotourism hot spot category, while Ahmedabad in Gujarat has found a place in the higher learning category.

According to Krishna Thej, former director of the state tourism department and the brain behind the project, caravan tourism is a new attraction that has gained applause from across the country in a few months. "Many states including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are following suit. The department is keen on expanding caravan tourism and it would become another breakthrough like the houseboat industry in the growth of Kerala Tourism," Thej said.

Besides the caravan park in Wagamon which has become fully operational, there is a proposal to start similar parks in major hill stations like Anakkara in Thekkady, Chinnakkanal in Munnar, and Malampuzha in Palakkad. "Agreements have been signed with private hotel owners to construct caravan parks in major centres. It is to ensure the safety of the families staying in the caravans. Now, only one service is operating under the department. Around six caravans are ready for service and these will begin operations by September-October," an official said.

The private parties will operate caravans and set up parks based on the agreements. The department has also given strict directions to the operators to park the vehicles only in parks, and not on roadside or hotel premises. So, we are picking tourists from the arrival point and taking them to Wagamon for parking. In places with no caravan park, the stay will be arranged in hotels to avoid risk. With the opening of the new parks, the vehicles can be parked there and people can stay overnight in the vehicles," said Prasad Manjali, CEO, of Citrine Hospitality Venture, which started the first caravan in the state.

The project was launched on February 25 this year. It gets an average of 15 to 18 trips per month. The daily rent of the caravan is Rs 25,000 and food is charged extra. The average monthly revenue generated was Rs 6-6.5 lakh from the caravan in the past three months, said Manjali.

