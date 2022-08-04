TN, Kerala, Karnataka to witness `intense rainfall' during next 3 days: IMD

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intense rainfall activity is likely to continue over South Peninsula (Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka) during next 3 days and reduce thereafter whereas rainfall activity would enhance over Gujarat, East Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha from August 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has reissued red alerts in eight districts- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kannur- indicating very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. It has also issued orange alerts to Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod for heavy rainfall. The scale up in alerts came 12 hours after the MET department withdrew the red alerts. The adverse rainy weather is due to the influence of cyclonic circulation developed near the North Tamil Nadu Coast in Bay of Bengal, according to weather experts.

The prevailing rainy conditions have resulted in the opening of the fourth shutter of Peringalkuthu dam. As a result the water levels of Chalakudi river rises and authorities have started rehabilitation of people living on the banks. Water inundation of roads have been reported in Kottayam district. The authorities have maintained high alert in high range areas.

The district collectors declared holidays for all educational institutions in Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kottayam due to adverse weather condition. The MG University postponed all exams on Thursday.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned of high alert in landslide-prone high ranges, river banks, low lying areas due to prevailing rainy situation in areas that received heavy rainfall. It has warned against night travel in high ranges and also warned fishermen from venturing into sea as the waves could rise as high as 3.3 meter, till August 4.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed one unit each at Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kottayam, and Kasaragod; and two units at Thrissur. Besides two units of Defence Security Corps are stationed at Kannur and Palakkad while a column of military personnel is stationed at Thiruvananthapuram.

Wednesday's rain resulted in destruction of 3 houses completely and 72 partly. As many as 30 houses were fully damaged and 198 partly damaged since Sunday.

The IMD predicts that rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half (August to September period) of the southwest monsoon season, 2022 is most likely to be normal (94 to 106% of Long Period Average (LPA)).

The normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of south India except west coast, westcentral India and northwest India. The below normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the west coast and some parts of eastcentral, east and northeast India.

According to the private weather site Skymet Weather Services, eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal continue to be stressed with below normal rains, even as the monsoon crosses half way mark. Bihar got some respite last week between July 28 and Aug 3. The state received 88.2mm rainfall against the normal of 68.4mm, an excess of 29%. This wet spell dragged the seasonal deficit from -42% to -33% now. However, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal experienced shortfall of -33% and -52% rainfall during the same period. As of Aug 3, 2022, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal have seasonal deficiency of -33%, -48% and -47% respectively.

