2018 Kerala tribal murder: Concerted bid to play down inhuman treatment

ATTAPPADI: 'Kallane pidiche' (We caught the thief).

On February 22, 2018, a mob of around 50 people shouted this as they paraded Madhu, a 29-year-old mentally unstable tribal youth, at Mukkali in Palakkad. They stripped him off his lungi and used it to tie his hands. Some took selfies.

Barely an hour ago, the mob had marched to Ajumudi hills in Chindaki forest, around 5 km away from Mukkali, dragged Madhu from the cave where he lived, and thrashed him mercilessly for stealing. Videos of the attack were posted on social media.

The "loot" was a plastic bag containing some rice, a chilly powder packet, coriander powder, a couple of cigarettes, a broken mobile charger and torchlight, all worth less than Rs 200!

However, that was enough for the people. They said that Madhu used to steal rice from local grocery shops. By 3:30 pm, a police jeep arrived and took Madhu to the Agali community health centre. He died by the time they reached.

Four years later, Mukkali does not want to remember the incident. Many local residents, autorickshaw drivers and shopkeepers scornfully reject outsiders (like us) who enquire about him. There is a concerted effort by some villagers to play down the inhuman treatment meted out to Madhu. They blame the police instead. After all, Madhu died while being taken to the hospital in a police jeep, they say.

As we reach Chindaki by road from Mukkali, the change in scene is visible. The 'kacha' road has been blacktopped up to the house of Madhu. At Madhu's home, his mother Malli and sister Sarasu welcome us with a smile. Malli stares at the garlanded photo of Madhu on the wall. The gurgling of river Bhavani, flowing close to the house, adds to the melancholy. "There is no progress in the case," says Malli.

"So far, we were only called once to the Mannarkkad SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) special court. Madhu lived on Ajumudi hills there. He was innocent and preferred to stay away from villagers," she says, pointing to the hills opposite her house.

She recalls the day her son was lynched. "There were around 50 to 60 people. They dragged my son from the cave, thrashed him and paraded him with a sack on his shoulders," she says.

Sarasu, an anganwadi teacher, says her brother was not a thief. "Till he was 17, he lived with us in our hut at Kadakumanna. Later, the Activities of the Attappadi Hill Area Development Society built us a house and we moved to Chindaki. He learnt carpentry at Nirmithi Kendra in Palakkad and went to Alappuzha. When he returned, his behaviour had changed. He isolated himself from the villagers and soon started living in the cave. He would collect forest produce, sell it here and buy provisions," she says.

Madhu's other sister Chandrika is a civil police officer. Her husband Murugan works at the taluk office.

When the public prosecutor failed to take the case forward, the NGO headed by actor Mammootty engaged V Nandakumar, a senior advocate practising at Madras High court. The family received a compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the CM Distress Relief Fund and Rs 8.5 lakh from the SC/ST welfare department.

Autorickshaw driver Anand, while giving us a ride back, says he bought lime juice and banana for Madhu on the fateful day. "He walked and boarded the jeep, but they reached the hospital after one-and-half hours. The journey normally takes 45 minutes. The cause of delay should also be probed," says the Mukkali native.

A mother asks

Malli said none can enter the reserve forests as it is a restricted area. "We have to pass Thudukki check post even to come to our house. How did the mob enter the forest and catch Madhu when the check post is manned round the clock?"

Who was Madhu?

A resident of Kurukkathikallu in Chindaki village

Studied till class VII

Got trained in carpentry under integrated tribal development project

Suffered head injury while working in Alappuzha after which he became mentally disturbed

Shopkeepers of Mukkali had filed cases against him for theft

Stayed in a cave in Chindaki forest, 5 km away from Mukkali

Controversy

In the recent CPM organisational elections, P Shamsudheen, the third accused, was elected secretary of the party's Mukkali branch committee. When his election triggered an outrage, CPM replaced him with C Harish.

16 accused

Mecheriyil Hussein, Kilayil Marakkar, Pothuvacholayil Shamsudheen, Aneesh, Thazhusseril Radhakrishnan, Viruthiyil Najeeb, Mannampattayil Jayjumon, Karikalayil Siddiq, Pothuvacholayil Aboobacker, Ubaid, Abdul Kareem, Sajeev, Satish, Harish, Biju and Muneer. Murder charge and provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been slapped on them. All are out on bail.

'Family's allegations suspicious'

Palakkad: Member of the Kerala State SC/ST Commission S Ajay Kumar on Thursday said it is suspected that the new allegation by Madhu's family members, regarding the delay by the police in taking him to Agali CHC, is aimed at saving some persons.

"Raising the allegation that the police took one-and-a-half hours to reach the hospital instead of the usual 45 minutes at this stage of the trial is suspicious," Ajay told The New Indian Express.

"We recorded the version of Madhu’s family twice. The family did not raise the allegation then. The current row is regarding the absence of SPP. The commission has sought the view of the law department and the SPP on it," he said.