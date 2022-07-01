STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police still groping in darkness on AKG centre attack in Kerala

The attack on the CPM state office is suspected to be the spillover of the ongoing CPM-UDF tussle.

Published: 01st July 2022 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 01:12 PM

CPM March(Photo | EPS/Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

More than 12 hours into the crude bomb attack against the CPM's headquarter, AKG Centre, in Thiruvananthapuram, the police are yet groping in darkness over the identity of the attacker.

The shocking incident took place by 11.23 pm on Thursday. The CPM has accused Congress party of launching the dastardly attack, while the Congress outrightly rejected the allegation.

The Cantonment police have registered a case on the incident, while  City Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track the culprit. The CCTV visuals retrieved from the crime spot revealed that a person, who arrived in a two-wheeler had carried out the attack. 

The man came from Kunnukuzhy side and threw the explosive, which hit the boundary wall and exploded. The police are scouring the CCTV visuals collected from various pockets in the city. However, they are yet to ascertain the identity of the attacker or the real registration number of the vehicle.

ALSO READ | Bomb hurled at AKG Centre in Tvm, Congress behind attack, claims CPM

The incident that could trigger serious repercussions in state politics is being viewed seriously by the police and the government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack and said the police have been directed to bring to book the suspects at the earliest.

"The attack was done to provoke people and disrupt peace in the state. The culprits and those who planned the attack will be nabbed, " he said.

ALSO READ | AKG centre attack planned by EP Jayarajan, alleges Sudhakaran

The CPM has registered a strong protest against the attack by conducting marches across the state. Top party leaders have visited the AKG Centre.

