Pinarayi talks tough as protests mount; tight security, curbs fan public fury

KOTTAYAM/KOCHI: The revelations by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh kept the political pot boiling in the state on Saturday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserting that none could intimidate the government. At the same time, workers of opposition parties greeted him with black flags in Kottayam and Kochi, where he attended events.

Thodupuzha Inspector V Vishnu Kumar removes

the ‘lookout notice’ against the CM that was pasted

by protesting Muslim Youth League workers in

front of the police station on Saturday | Shiyami

The tight security measures by the police to keep agitators at bay and the alleged ban on black attire, including facemasks, also triggered widespread protests.Commuters were hit the hardest as traffic was diverted at various locations to ensure safe passage for the CM.

A huge police posse was also deployed along the CM’s route, which prompted Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan to say that the CM tightened security fearing people’s ire.

Inaugurating the 56th annual state conference of Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Association in Kottayam, Pinarayi said the government won’t bow to pressure from forces that are against public interests.

“These ‘Pippidi’ (tricks) will not work with us. The government will not be shaken by these,’’ he said. “The LDF and government trust people and will go ahead with welfare projects undeterred,” he said.

He said people reelected LDF with increased representation in the assembly so that the government could perform better. On the controversy over the derogatory statements by now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma about Prophet Muhammed, Pinarayi, without naming PC George, referred to the strict action taken against the ex-MLA on the hate speech cases. He also slammed the media for the ‘undue coverage’ of news against the government.

Police deny traffic congestion, CMO says there was no ban on black masks

The tight security arrangements for the CM’s convoy in Kottayam and Kochi choked the roads and irked commuters. Regulations at Banerji Road and near the government guest house in Kochi disrupted traffic for over an hour. Mediapersons who reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station to cover the CM’s programme were asked to remove their black masks and were offered blue ones instead.

Two transwomen who arrived at the stadium wearing black dress at 3pm were taken into custody.

“We were on our way to Kalamassery. However, the police stopped us and arrested us saying we wore black to protest against the CM, which is untrue. The Palarivattom police beat us,” said Avanthika, one of the transwomen. Meanwhile, BJP workers waved black flags at the CM in Thoppumpady while he was proceeding to inaugurate the `344-crore coastal protection project at Chellanam.

As many as 150 police personnel were deployed in the city under four ACPs to ensure the security cover. City police commissioner C Nagaraju claimed that traffic was not affected. The CM’s Office clarified that there had been no ban on black masks.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the government should clarify why vigilance director M R Ajith Kumar was sacked overnight. “A former journalist who tried to negotiate with Swpna was a mere tool in the hands of the police. Kumar called him 33 times. The police has not tried to question him,” he said. “Whom is the CM fearing? He claims to have walked in the middle of drawn swords. Then why the huge security and the order asking the media to arrive at the venue an hour early,” he asked.

BJP state president K Surendran said the allegations against the CM and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were ‘very serious’. “Only a detailed probe will bring out the truth. There are already money laundering cases pending against Believer’s Church,” he said.

Lashing out at Kodiyeri over CPM’s plan to hold counter campaigns against the allegations, Surendran said, “He said they would rally masses to put up a resistance. It is a call for mutiny. The unprecedented arrangements by police for inquiring a case registered under bailable IPC Sections indicate something is fishy,” he said.

Surendran wondered why the police had not booked Shaj. He also said the sacking of ADGP Kumar proved the contents of the audio clip released by Swapna were genuine.